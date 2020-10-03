Curbstone Financial Management Corp Cuts Stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,800,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

NYSE CARR opened at $31.23 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

