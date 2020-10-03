Woodstock Corp Has $218,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Woodstock Corp reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,844,000 after buying an additional 1,353,615 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,291,000 after buying an additional 929,961 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,180,000 after buying an additional 484,080 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,177,000 after buying an additional 2,908,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 10,338,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,669,000 after buying an additional 199,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

NYSE WFC opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

