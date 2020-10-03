Woodstock Corp Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.92.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,342 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $196.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.41. The company has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $205.78.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

