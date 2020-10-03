American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stake Boosted by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,875,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,499,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,978 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,174,240,000 after acquiring an additional 953,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,205,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,351,322,000 after acquiring an additional 312,957 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,719,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,589,000 after acquiring an additional 322,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,617,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,516,000 after acquiring an additional 426,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,771.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,940 shares of company stock valued at $6,981,393 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT stock opened at $243.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.69.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

