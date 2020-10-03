General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Boosted by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

NYSE GE opened at $6.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.