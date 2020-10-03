Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,770 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.75% of Heritage Financial worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Heritage Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,364,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Heritage Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,645,000 after purchasing an additional 105,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Heritage Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,300,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,018,000 after purchasing an additional 92,188 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Heritage Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 43,251 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heritage Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 45,802 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HFWA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $681.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30. Heritage Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $58.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.03 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 16.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

