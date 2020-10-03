18,700 Shares in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 282.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Livent by 27,279.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of LTHM opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 86.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 2.23. Livent Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. Livent had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Livent Corporation will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LTHM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Livent in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Livent from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.