Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases New Position in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.27% of Childrens Place at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Childrens Place by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the first quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 51,127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. Childrens Place Inc has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $88.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.84.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $368.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Childrens Place Inc will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Childrens Place from $43.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Childrens Place from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.65.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.