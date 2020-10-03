Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 26,400 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.49% of Sierra Wireless worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 297.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,818 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,622,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after acquiring an additional 219,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 346,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWIR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $10.66 on Friday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $388.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.36.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $144.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

