Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,618 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $12,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 218,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 30,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 29,294.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 96,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 95,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47, a PEG ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.85. Resideo Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $15.39.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

REZI has been the topic of several research reports. Imperial Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.