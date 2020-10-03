Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.82% of Hawaiian worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 185.5% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,267,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,204 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $6,025,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $4,072,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 537.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 225,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 12.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 193,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $617.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.37. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $31.34.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($3.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

