Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.11% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 18,648 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nova Measuring Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $52.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.09. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $57.87.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.30 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

