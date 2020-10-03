Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.94 Million Position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 911,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,549 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $9,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 91.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 62.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $16.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $262,667.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

