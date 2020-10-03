PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 3,141 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $52,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $198,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,494. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $22.26.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KTOS. Zacks Investment Research raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

