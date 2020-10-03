CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in CSX were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,681,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,477,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,537,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,213 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CSX by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,891,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,057,000 after buying an additional 4,400,639 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,483,000 after buying an additional 1,208,281 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CSX by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,252,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,580,000 after buying an additional 885,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $77.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $81.40.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Atlantic Securities raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.92.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

