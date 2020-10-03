PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $284,000 Holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 11.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,425,000 after buying an additional 192,885 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 22.2% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at about $409,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 11.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,920,000 after buying an additional 39,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

HLI opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.83. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $211.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.25%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.