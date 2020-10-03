Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $200,000 in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lindsay by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,917,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Lindsay by 11.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 104,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,884,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Lindsay during the second quarter worth about $9,108,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter worth about $5,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $97.44 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $111.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.45.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Lindsay had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $123.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.