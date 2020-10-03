Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $902,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,388,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 31,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.25.

Shares of CW stock opened at $95.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.32. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.34 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.52%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

