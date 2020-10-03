Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,708,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,264,000 after purchasing an additional 358,888 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $10,297,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $6,041,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 93.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 285,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 138,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,084.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 130,114 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $33.43 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80.

