Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNK. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 233.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 26.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter worth $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNK. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

