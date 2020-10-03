Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 674,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,314 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $12,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBGI opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $43.03.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

