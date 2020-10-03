Private Trust Co. NA Invests $541,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,008,000 after buying an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Biogen by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $277.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.30 and a 200-day moving average of $289.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.70 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley raised Biogen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $357.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.04.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

