Private Trust Co. NA Buys 558 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 563,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,110,000 after acquiring an additional 100,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

In other news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $166,021.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,021.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,636 shares of company stock worth $14,118,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $149.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.36. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

