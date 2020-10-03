Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $108,000 Investment in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,789,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,922,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $646,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 325,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

NYSE SKT opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The company has a market cap of $601.96 million, a P/E ratio of 92.01 and a beta of 1.82.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.70 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.12.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.