Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.74% of COMSCORE worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of COMSCORE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of COMSCORE by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after buying an additional 56,963 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of COMSCORE by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of COMSCORE by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 240,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51,866 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of COMSCORE by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 158,932 shares during the period. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get COMSCORE alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMSCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of COMSCORE in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

COMSCORE stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. COMSCORE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $5.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $88.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.61) EPS.

About COMSCORE

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for COMSCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.