Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 53.9% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,670,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 58.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,512,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 61,480 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $6,702,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,132.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 658,152 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ANF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

NYSE:ANF opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $18.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.55 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

