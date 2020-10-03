Private Trust Co. NA Acquires New Shares in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1,480.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 43.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 65.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $120.96 on Friday. Elbit Systems Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $110.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.28.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)

