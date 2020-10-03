Private Trust Co. NA Sells 368 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,081,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,946,000 after purchasing an additional 170,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 915,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,910,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,226,000 after buying an additional 84,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,323,000 after buying an additional 29,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 417,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,315,000 after buying an additional 34,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,453,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,433.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $178,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $142.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.10 and a 200 day moving average of $136.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.22. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $85.26 and a 12-month high of $174.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $274.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 20.99%. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCMP. BidaskClub lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. CL King boosted their target price on Cabot Microelectronics from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers worldwide. The Electronic Materials segment provides CMP slurries, which are liquid solutions composed of high-purity deionized water, proprietary chemical additives, and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact with the surface material of the IC device at an atomic level; and CMP pads that are engineered polymeric materials designed to distribute and transport the slurry to the surface of the wafer and distribute it evenly across the wafer.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.