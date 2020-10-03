Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.21% of Molecular Templates worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 22.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 60,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 1,852.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 103,397 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $37,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $6,525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.31. Molecular Templates Inc has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 113.62% and a negative net margin of 514.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molecular Templates Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

MTEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Molecular Templates Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

