Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.24% of Kelly Services worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kelly Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,831,000 after buying an additional 123,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 23.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 235,194 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,084,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,150,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 37.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 870,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 237,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth approximately $8,257,000. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KELYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barrington Research started coverage on Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kelly Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $669.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $25.09.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $975.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.74 million. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Kelly Services’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

