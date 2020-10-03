Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 43.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 43.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 2,215,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $49,704,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,178,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,534,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPB stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $34.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $522.07 million, a PE ratio of 84.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $104.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Turning Point Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco and moist snuff tobacco.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.