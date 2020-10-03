67,126 Shares in BP plc (NYSE:BP) Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 67,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BP by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,056 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in BP during the second quarter worth approximately $522,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BP by 116.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in BP during the first quarter worth approximately $23,628,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BP by 3.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,194,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,516,000 after purchasing an additional 73,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. BP plc has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $40.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BP plc will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BP shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.99.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

