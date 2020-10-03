Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 1,900 Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of UMB Financial worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 31.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,408 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,529,000 after acquiring an additional 25,271 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 404.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 25,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded UMB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $51.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $298.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Corp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $310,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

