Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 47,200 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 855,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 127.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,535 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 174,326 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 380.2% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,680,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,529 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,604,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,405,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 587,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. The company has a market cap of $396.98 million, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.