Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.60 Million Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.24% of Veeco Instruments worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 23,122 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,454,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 53,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,887,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after purchasing an additional 169,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $576.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.83 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VECO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

