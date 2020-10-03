Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 427,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,326 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Executive Capital LP grew its stake in Tivity Health by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 8,755,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973,655 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 485.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 331,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 274,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 212,532 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the second quarter worth about $2,354,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,868,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 80,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $14.64 on Friday. Tivity Health Inc has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $710.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.54. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tivity Health Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TVTY. Craig Hallum raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.