Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.85% of Ichor worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ichor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ichor by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ichor by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Ichor by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $22.27 on Friday. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $511.10 million, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $221.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 2.43%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Ichor from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,360,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 17,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $533,852.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,578,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,946 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

