Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Dine Brands Global worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 59,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $801,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,972,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIN stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $104.46. The company has a market capitalization of $945.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIN has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

