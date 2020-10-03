Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Minerals Technologies worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 95.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 85.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

NYSE MTX opened at $52.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $59.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.