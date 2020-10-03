Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 463.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,279,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,417 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $136,954,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,901,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,614,574,000 after purchasing an additional 355,379 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 661.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,351,000 after purchasing an additional 353,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,074,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,923,000 after purchasing an additional 269,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALNY. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.20.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total transaction of $4,732,559.45. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,318,762. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $135.68 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.19 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.49.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

