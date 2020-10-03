Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,901 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Petmed Express worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Petmed Express by 30.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,888,000 after purchasing an additional 436,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 833,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,991,000 after buying an additional 66,380 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 707.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 425,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after buying an additional 373,057 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 15.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 409,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,581,000 after buying an additional 55,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 104.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after buying an additional 179,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised Petmed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Petmed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,760,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

PETS opened at $30.39 on Friday. Petmed Express Inc has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.96 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Petmed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

