Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.41 Million Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.30 million, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.64.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $627.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.73 million. Analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,957. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $397,298.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

