Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2,076.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,071,000 after buying an additional 1,548,001 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1,633.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,346,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,967,000 after buying an additional 1,269,124 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 514.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 957,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after buying an additional 801,272 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,573,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,519,000 after buying an additional 699,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth approximately $12,098,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $38.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $483.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

