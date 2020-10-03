Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,811 Shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Shutterstock worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 44.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 120.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

SSTK opened at $52.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. Shutterstock Inc has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $59.45.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.36. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $159.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Shutterstock Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 91.89%.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $92,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 24,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $910,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,096,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,475,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,169,743 shares of company stock valued at $100,303,356 in the last three months. 46.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

