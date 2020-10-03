Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGP. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 291.5% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 347,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,270,000 after buying an additional 258,482 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 63.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,361,000 after buying an additional 142,904 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 16.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,712,000 after buying an additional 96,467 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 111.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,130,000 after buying an additional 86,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGP opened at $136.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.77. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $142.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.66.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.63 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Eastgroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $95,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,611,482.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $148,986.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,919 shares in the company, valued at $12,842,076.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,536 shares of company stock worth $472,320 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

