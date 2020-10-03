Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 25.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHAK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other news, CFO Tara Comonte sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $209,009.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,377,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at $75,142.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,942 shares of company stock worth $10,357,726. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88. Shake Shack Inc has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $95.79. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.95 and a beta of 1.72.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.29 million. Analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

