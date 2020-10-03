Jane Street Group LLC Takes $58,000 Position in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 125,953 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 314.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 446,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $2,906,070.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at $15,612,379.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 2.03. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. The company had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PACB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

