Jane Street Group LLC Takes $58,000 Position in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 125,953 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 314.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 446,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $2,906,070.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at $15,612,379.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 2.03. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. The company had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PACB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Private Trust Co. NA Acquires New Shares in Elbit Systems Ltd
Private Trust Co. NA Acquires New Shares in Elbit Systems Ltd
Private Trust Co. NA Sells 368 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co.
Private Trust Co. NA Sells 368 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co.
Molecular Templates Inc Stock Holdings Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP
Molecular Templates Inc Stock Holdings Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP
Kelly Services, Inc. Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP
Kelly Services, Inc. Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP
Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc.
Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc.
Air Transport Services Group Inc. Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP
Air Transport Services Group Inc. Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report