PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HMN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,955,000 after acquiring an additional 120,003 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,805,000 after acquiring an additional 24,259 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

HMN opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.03. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $46.23.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $314.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.50 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 8.34%. Research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 11,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $446,091.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $153,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,332 shares of company stock worth $917,892. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.