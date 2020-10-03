Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $92,000 in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,000,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after purchasing an additional 51,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 60,712 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,293,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 136,603 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 373.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,163,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,821,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 94,519 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.94 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $545.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

