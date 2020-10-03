Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $32.51 on Friday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $34.92. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.67 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.247 dividend. This is a boost from Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

